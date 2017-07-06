BRIEF-Beijing Teamsun Technology unit to sell 100 pct stake in Tianjin-based software unit for 70 mln yuan
* Says its unit will sell 100 percent stake in Tianjin-based software unit for 70 million yuan
July 6 Linewell Software Co Ltd :
* Says it won Quanzhou city police digital trunking communication system project worth 60.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EbHDsT
ZURICH, July 6 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group's shares opened at 151 Swiss francs and then rose 11 percent on their first trading day at SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich on Thurday, well above the issue price of 140 Swiss francs.