BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Link Bilgisayar:
* Q1 net profit of 591,067 lira ($167,616.77) versus loss of 393,259 lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 1.9 million lira versus 1.5 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5263 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.