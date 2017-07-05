BRIEF-Curocom to buy shares in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering for 25.91 bln won
* Says it will buy 37 million shares in Daekyung Machinery & Engineering Co Ltd for 25.91 billion won
July 5 Link Mobility Group Asa
* Link mobility and postnord strålfors have signed a letter of intent regarding cooperation on new communications services
* cooperation will begin in autumn of 2017
* Plan is that services will be delivered to postnord stålfors in sweden, norway, denmark and finland during first half of 2018
* Says 1,000 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock, from July 1 to July 5