June 28 LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA

* NORSK TIPPING AS SIGNS A NEW AGREEMENT WITH LINK MOBILITY AS ON MOBILE

* ‍NORSK TIPPING HAS CHOSEN LINK MOBILITY AS ITS MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS PARTNER​

* ‍AGREEMENT IS VALID FOR TWO YEARS, WITH OPTION OF RENEWAL FOR ANOTHER TWO YEARS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)