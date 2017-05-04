BRIEF-Egypt's Vertika posts Q1 consol profit
Q1 consol net profit EGP 245,073 versus loss of EGP 412,371 year ago
May 4 LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:
* LINK ACHIEVED OPERATING REVENUES OF NOK 229 MILLION IN Q1, UP 107 PER CENT COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR
ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS RECORDED AT NOK 17 MILLION IN Q1, UP NOK 6 MILLION COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.