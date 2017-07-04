BRIEF-MAX21 signs distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics
DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH ARROW ELECTRONICS
July 4 LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA
HAS BEEN SELECTED TO BE A PART OF EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FROM GOOGLE FOR RCS BUSINESS MESSAGING
AMSTERDAM, July 4 The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague said on Tuesday it has jurisdiction and will hear the case of a Ukrainian company seeking to recover damages for property lost when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.