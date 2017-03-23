March 23 Linn Energy Inc:
* Linn Energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results along with 2017 guidance
* Linn Energy Inc - forecast of about 9% total company
production growth (Dec. 16 - Dec. 17), from a 2017 oil and gas
capital program of $300 million
* Linn Energy Inc - board has engaged Jefferies LLC as lead
advisor and has initiated a process to explore and evaluate
potential strategic alternatives
* Linn Energy Inc - as part of its restructuring, co is
marketing certain non-strategic assets to focus resources on
growth opportunities
* Linn Energy Inc - upon its emergence from bankruptcy,
company is transitioning to a"growth-oriented exploration and
production company"
* Linn ENERGY INC - has approved a 2017 capital budget of
$395 million that includes about $300 million of oil and natural
gas capital
* Linn Energy - plans to drill 25 wells during year,
resulting in a forecasted 2017 exit production rate of about
16,700 boe/d
* Linn Energy Inc - qtrly loss per unit $2.36
* Linn Energy Inc - has hedged 370 mmbtu/d of company's
expected natural gas production for 2017 at an average price of
$3.17 per mmbtu.
