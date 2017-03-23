March 23 Linn Energy Inc:

* Linn Energy reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results along with 2017 guidance

* Linn Energy Inc - forecast of about 9% total company production growth (Dec. 16 - Dec. 17), from a 2017 oil and gas capital program of $300 million

* Linn Energy Inc - board has engaged Jefferies LLC as lead advisor and has initiated a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives

* Linn Energy Inc - as part of its restructuring, co is marketing certain non-strategic assets to focus resources on growth opportunities

* Linn Energy Inc - upon its emergence from bankruptcy, company is transitioning to a"growth-oriented exploration and production company"

* Linn ENERGY INC - has approved a 2017 capital budget of $395 million that includes about $300 million of oil and natural gas capital

* Linn Energy - plans to drill 25 wells during year, resulting in a forecasted 2017 exit production rate of about 16,700 boe/d

* Linn Energy Inc - qtrly loss per unit $2.36

* Linn Energy Inc - has hedged 370 mmbtu/d of company's expected natural gas production for 2017 at an average price of $3.17 per mmbtu.