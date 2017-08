Feb 28 (Reuters) - Linn Energy Llc

* Linn Energy successfully completes financial restructuring

* Linn Energy - through restructuring, Linn has reduced debt by more than $5 billion to total debt of $1.012 billion

* Linn Energy - board has engaged Jefferies as lead advisor and has initiated a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: