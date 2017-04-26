BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies announces new manufacturing services agreement with Pharmacell

April 26 (Reuters) - Lion Biotechnologies Inc:
* Lion Biotechnologies announces new manufacturing services agreement with Pharmacell
* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - has entered into a new three-year manufacturing services agreement and related statements of work with Pharmacell B.V.
* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - Pharmacell will manufacture til products for co in its clinical and commercial facility in Geleen, Netherlands
* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - contract to manufacture company's autologous cell therapy products