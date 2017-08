June 5 (Reuters) - Lion Biotechnologies Inc

* Lion Biotechnologies announces updated data at 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting from ongoing LN-144 phase 2 clinical trial

* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - ‍results show 77 percent of patients had reduction in target tumor size​

* Lion Biotechnologies Inc - ‍results show responses were observed in patients with tumors carrying wild type or braf mutations​