BRIEF-Lions Gate Entertainment says CEO Jon Feltheimer's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $35.4 mln
July 28, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Lions Gate Entertainment says CEO Jon Feltheimer's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $35.4 mln

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp says CEO Jon Feltheimer's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $35.4 million versus $10.93 million in fiscal year 2016

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp says Vice Chairman Michael Burns' fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $26.94 million versus $11.51 million in fiscal year 2016

* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp says CFO James Barge's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $10.8 million Source text : bit.ly/2u5XPOy Further company coverage:

