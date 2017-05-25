FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lionsgate Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lionsgate reports results for fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017

* Q4 revenue $1.26 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.19 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Lions gate entertainment-backlog, or already contracted future revenue on licensing of film and television product not yet recorded, was $1.4 billion at march 31

* Lions gate - qtrly results included $89 million restructuring,other costs associated with dec 8, 2016 acquisition,subsequent integration of starz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

