BRIEF-Lionsgate Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

May 25 (Reuters) - Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Lionsgate reports results for fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017

* Q4 revenue $1.26 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.19 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Lions gate entertainment-backlog, or already contracted future revenue on licensing of film and television product not yet recorded, was $1.4 billion at march 31

* Lions gate - qtrly results included $89 million restructuring,other costs associated with dec 8, 2016 acquisition,subsequent integration of starz