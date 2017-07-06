BRIEF-China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 13
July 6 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd :
July 6 Liontrust Asset Management Plc:
* Assets under management ("AUM") as at close of business on June 30 2017 were 9.3 billion stg
* UK retail net inflows of 177 million stg, second highest quarterly UK retail net inflow for over seven years
* Total net inflows of 22 million stg in period (April 1 to June 30 2016: UK retail net inflows: 36 million stg, total net inflows: 66 million stg)
* "Welcome FCA asset management market study given that low savings ratio is a problem for country" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd :
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited's and UK-based Admiral Insurance Company Limited's - the two main operating entities of Admiral Group plc (Admiral) - Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+' (Strong). The agency has also affirmed Admiral's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and subordinated notes at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IFS Ratings and IDR is Stable. KEY RAT