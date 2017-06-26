BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Lipocine Inc
* Lipocine Inc - Announces submission of special protocol assessment request to FDA on LPCN 1107, an oral alternative for prevention of preterm birth
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital