FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says equity vendor (a unit of LCR) enters equity transfer agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 26, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says equity vendor (a unit of LCR) enters equity transfer agreement

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Lippo China Resources Ltd

* Equity vendor (a unit of lcr which in turn is an bout 72.60% unit of lippo) entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser

* Disposal is expected to give rise to a non-recurring loss attributable to lcr group of about hk$19.3 million

* Vendor has agreed to sell equity interest to jiansu hualian oriental realty at an equity consideration of about rmb152.2 million

* A unit of lcr entered into advance assignment agreement with jiangsu hualian oriental realty ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.