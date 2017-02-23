FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on legal proceedings
February 23, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lippo China Resources Ltd

* Notified that CS Mining had filed several lawsuits on 17 february 2017 in united states bankruptcy court against some of its creditors

* Existing carrying value of LCR Group's investment in CS Mining amounted to approximately hk$58 million

* CS Mining asserts several causes of action against Waterloo with respect to Waterloo loan

* "Waterloo believes that each of allegations contained in lawsuit are without merit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

