May 4, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc:

* Liquidity Services announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $72.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.19 to $0.29

* Sees q3 2017 gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.32

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Liquidity Services Inc- reported q2-17 gmv of $163.7 million, up from $153.0 million in prior year's comparable period

* Liquidity Services Inc - expect gmv for q3-17 to range from $170 million to $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

