BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q3 loss per share $0.27

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc
* Liquidity Services announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue $65.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million
* Sees q4 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.32
* Sees q4 2017 gaap loss per share $0.27 to $0.37
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22
* Q3 loss per share $0.27
* Liquidity services inc qtrly gmv of $160.9 million, down from $178.5 million in prior year
* Liquidity services inc - "our near-term outlook remains cautious"