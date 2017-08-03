FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q3 loss per share $0.27
August 3, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q3 loss per share $0.27

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc

* Liquidity Services announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $65.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million

* Sees q4 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.32

* Sees q4 2017 gaap loss per share $0.27 to $0.37

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q3 loss per share $0.27

* Liquidity services inc qtrly ‍gmv of $160.9 million, down from $178.5 million in prior year​

* Liquidity services inc - ‍"our near-term outlook remains cautious​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

