April 6 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd:

* Liquor Stores N.A. ltd. Announces early redemption of 5.85 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd - debentures, which have a maturity date of April 30, 2018, will be redeemed by company as of May 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: