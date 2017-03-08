FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports Q4 adj. basic earnings per share $0.17
March 8, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports Q4 adj. basic earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores NA Ltd

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Qtrly consolidated sales were $227.6 million, up 6.3%

* Qtrly U.S. Same-Store sales were $47.1 million, down 5.9%

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.22

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - anticipates further downward pressure on same-store sales at start of 2017

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - says will open or acquire between three to six new stores over next 24 months, at an estimated aggregate cost of $5 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

