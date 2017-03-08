BRIEF-Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports Q4 adj. basic earnings per share $0.17

March 8 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores NA Ltd
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Qtrly consolidated sales were $227.6 million, up 6.3%
* Qtrly U.S. Same-Store sales were $47.1 million, down 5.9%
* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.22
* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - anticipates further downward pressure on same-store sales at start of 2017
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd - says will open or acquire between three to six new stores over next 24 months, at an estimated aggregate cost of $5 million to $10 million