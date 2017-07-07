BRIEF-Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program
* Poland selects Lockheed Martin's HIMARS launcher for Homar Program for exclusive further negotiations
July 7 Liquor Stores Na Ltd
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces leadership change
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says intends to appoint Kenneth G. Barbet as president and chief executive officer of company effective in early August
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says Stephen Bebis, current president and CEO, ending his tenure with company effective immediately
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says Peter Lynch will act as interim president and CEO until Mr. Barbet commences his duties
July 7 Whole Foods Market Inc said it had sought $45 per share from Amazon.com Inc but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant called its "best and final offer".