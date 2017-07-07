UPDATE 1-Austria plans to end Eurofighter programme early amid row with Airbus
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
July 7 Liquor Stores Na Ltd
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces leadership change
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says intends to appoint Kenneth G. Barbet as president and chief executive officer of company effective in early August
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says Stephen Bebis, current president and CEO, ending his tenure with company effective immediately
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says Peter Lynch will act as interim president and CEO until Mr. Barbet commences his duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agilent Technologies acquires Raman Spectroscopy innovator, Cobalt Light Systems