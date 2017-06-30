BRIEF-Toya to buy back up to 3.3 mln of its shares
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORISED MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 3.3 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES AT A PRICE BETWEEN 8.9 ZLOTY - 9.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE
June 30 Lisi Group Holdings Ltd :
* FY revenue RMB1.24 billion versus RMB 1.09 billion
* Loss for year attributable RMB 656.8 million versus profit of RMB 25 million
* Directors of company did not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* May factory output +1.4 pct y/y vs -0.20 pct in Reuters poll * Higher production of electronics and rubber BANGKOK, June 30 Thailand's industrial output unexpectedly rose in May, thanks to higher production of electronics and rubber, suggesting the economy was gaining momentum. The Industry Ministry said on Friday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in May increased 1.4 percent from a year earlier, defying a Reuters poll that had forecast a fall of 0.2 percent