March 7 (Reuters) - Lite Access Technologies Inc

* Lite Access Technologies announces $12.6 million "bought deal" private placement financing

* Lite Access Technologies Inc - entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 5.6 million common shares of company at a purchase price of $2.25 per share