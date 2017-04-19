FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lithia Motors Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.78
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc

* Lithia reports record first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $8.05 to $8.35

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.78

* Q1 earnings per share $2.01

* Q1 revenue $2.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.24 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithia motors inc - increases dividend to $0.27 per share

* Lithia motors - 2017 q1 adjusted results exclude a $0.23 per share non-core benefit related to legal settlements with two original equipment manufacturers

* Sees 2017 total revenue of $9.2 to $9.4 billion

* Sees 2017 new vehicle same store sales increasing 1.5%

* Lithia motors inc sees 2017 used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.5%

* Lithia motors inc sees 2017 used vehicle gross margin of 11.5% to 11.7%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.28, revenue view $9.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

