Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp

* Lithium Americas Corp - ‍applied to list its common shares on NYSE American stock exchange​

* Lithium Americas Corp - ‍in connection with planned U.S. listing, co is implementing a consolidation of its outstanding common shares​

* Lithium Americas Corp - ‍board determined consolidation will be effected on basis of 1 new common share for every 5 currently outstanding common shares​