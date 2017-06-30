BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
June 30 Lithium Americas Corp
* Lithium americas appoints independent director
* Lithium americas appoints independent director
* Says gary cohn appointed independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing