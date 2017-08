BRIEF-Littelfuse Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.11

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.10

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.11

* Q2 sales $313.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $312.9 million

* Sees q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 to $2.16

* Sees q3 2017 sales $311 million to $323 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company's board of directors approved a 12% increase in quarterly cash dividend from $0.33 to $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $304.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: