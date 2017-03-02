FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Littelfuse says increases investment in Monolith Semiconductor
March 2, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Littelfuse says increases investment in Monolith Semiconductor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc

* Littelfuse increases investment in monolith semiconductor

* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million investment in monolith semiconductor inc

* Littelfuse inc - is expected to reduce earnings per share by $0.09 across second through fourth quarters of 2017

* Littelfuse inc says littelfuse has committed to add to its investment once monolith has achieved certain milestones

* Littelfuse inc says now has a majority ownership position in monolith and will begin including monolith in its operating financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

