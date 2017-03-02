BRIEF-Littelfuse says increases investment in Monolith Semiconductor

March 2 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc
* Littelfuse increases investment in monolith semiconductor
* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million investment in monolith semiconductor inc
* Littelfuse inc - is expected to reduce earnings per share by $0.09 across second through fourth quarters of 2017
* Littelfuse inc says littelfuse has committed to add to its investment once monolith has achieved certain milestones
* Littelfuse inc says littelfuse has committed to add to its investment once monolith has achieved certain milestones

* Littelfuse inc says now has a majority ownership position in monolith and will begin including monolith in its operating financial results