39 minutes ago
BRIEF-Littelfuse sees Q2 sales of $312 mln to $314 mln
July 18, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 39 minutes ago

BRIEF-Littelfuse sees Q2 sales of $312 mln to $314 mln

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Littelfuse Inc:

* Littelfuse Inc - sales for Q2 are now expected to be in range of $312 million to $314 million

* Littelfuse Inc - ‍gaap diluted earnings per share guidance range for Q2 is expected to be $2.09 to $2.13​

* Littelfuse Inc - ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance range for Q2 is now expected to be $2.08 to $2.12​

* Littelfuse - revised Q2 guidance is due to stronger demand exceeding forecast across electronics segment and a lower adjusted effective tax rate for Q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $307.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2tBDeBj) Further company coverage:

