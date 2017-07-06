July 6 LivaNova Plc:

* Says on June 29, co, units, entered into a finance contract with European Investment Bank - SEC filing

* Contract by which EIB established credit facility in amount of EUR100 million in favor of borrowers

* Credit facility can be drawn in up to two tranches, each in a minimum amount of EUR50 million

* Drawdowns must occur by Dec. 30, 2018