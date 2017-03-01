BRIEF-LivaNova sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 3 pct

March 1 (Reuters) - LivaNova Plc:

* LivaNova reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.25 to $3.45

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 sales $311 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 to 3 percent

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.61

* LivaNova Plc - estimated charges for restructuring $0.29 - $0.33 in 2017

* LivaNova Plc sees 2017 capital expenditures are projected to range between $40 million to $50 million

* LivaNova Plc - in 2017, estimates that adjusted cash flow from operations, will be in range of $190 to $210 million