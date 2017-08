May 4 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc:

* Live Nation Entertainment reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.26 billion

* Live nation entertainment inc Q1 basic and diluted net loss per common share $0.22

* Currently expect capital expenditures for full year to be approximately $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: