FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-LKQ Corp Q1 profit $0.45/shr from continuing operations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-LKQ Corp Q1 profit $0.45/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - LKQ Corp:

* Qtrly organic revenue growth for parts and services of 4.5%

* LKQ Corporation announces record results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 21.9 percent to $2.34 billion

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps from continuing operations $1.82 to $1.92

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.