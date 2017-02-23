BRIEF-LKQ reports quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.39

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Lkq Corp :

* LKQ Corporation announces results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Sees 2017 organic revenue growth for parts & services 4.0% to 6.0%

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $2.15 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.28 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $200 million to $225 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $200 million to $225 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.80 to $1.90