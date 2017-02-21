FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds FY consolidated net profit doubles to EUR 3.2 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds FY consolidated net profit doubles to EUR 3.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG:

* FY consolidated net profit doubled in size for second consecutive time to 3.2 million euros ($3.39 million) in 2016 (2015: 1.6 million euros; 2014: 0.8 million euros)

* FY combined total of sales and net finance income came to 11.9 million euros and was therefore virtually unchanged over previous year (12.6 million euros)

* FY earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to come to 3.2 million euros, equivalent to an increase of 72 percent over previous year (2015: 1.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.