BRIEF-Lloyd Fonds FY consolidated net profit doubles to EUR 3.2 mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG:

* FY consolidated net profit doubled in size for second consecutive time to 3.2 million euros ($3.39 million) in 2016 (2015: 1.6 million euros; 2014: 0.8 million euros)

* FY combined total of sales and net finance income came to 11.9 million euros and was therefore virtually unchanged over previous year (12.6 million euros)

* FY earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to come to 3.2 million euros, equivalent to an increase of 72 percent over previous year (2015: 1.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)