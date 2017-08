May 24 (Reuters) - LLOYD FONDS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: LLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF 16 CENT PER SHARE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; DR. STEFAN RINDFLEISCH NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* STEFAN RINDFLEISCH NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD