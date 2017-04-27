FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Lloyds Bank targets cost-income ratio of 45 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyds Bank targets cost-income ratio of 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* On track to deliver group financial targets for 2017 with longer term guidance maintained

* Continue to target a cost:income ratio of around 45 per cent exiting 2019 with reductions every year

* Expect to generate a statutory return on tangible equity of between 13.5 and 15.0 per cent in 2019

* Provision of £100 million in our q1 results for HBOS Reading

* Results include an additional £350 million PPI provision following release of revised policy statement by FCA on 2 march 2017

* 100 million provision for retail conduct matters. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.