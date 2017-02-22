FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Lloyds Banking Group 2016 statutory profit before tax 4.2 billion stg
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyds Banking Group 2016 statutory profit before tax 4.2 billion stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Lloyds banking group full year underlying profit 7.9 billion stg

* Lloyds banking group cet1 ratio at 13.8 percent

* Lloyds banking group statutory profit before tax 4.2 billion stg

* Lloyds banking group net interest margin 2.71 percent

* Lloyds banking group ordinary dividend 2.55 pence

* Lloyds banking group total income 17.5 billion stg

* Lloyds banking group special dividend 0.5 pence

* Lloyds banking group cost income ratio 48.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.