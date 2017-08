March 16 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc:

* Simon Henry, independent non-exec director, will succeed Nick Luff as chairman of audit committee with effect from May 1, 2017

* Luff will remain on board until annual general meeting on May 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)