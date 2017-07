BRIEF-Lloyds Banking Group sees FY asset quality ratio less than 20 bps

July 27 (Reuters) - LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

* UK ECONOMY REMAINS RESILIENT FOLLOWING STRONG EMPLOYMENT AND GDP GROWTH

* ASSET QUALITY RATIO FOR FULL YEAR NOW EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN 20 BASIS POINTS

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT 2017 CAPITAL GENERATION AT TOP END OF 170-200 BASIS POINTS ONGOING GUIDANCE RANGE

* IMPAIRED LOANS HAVE FALLEN BY £0.2 BILLION TO £8.3 BILLION

* ADDITIONAL PPIPROVISION WILL NOW COVER REACTIVE CLAIMS OF AROUND 9,000 PER WEEK THROUGH TO END OF AUGUST 2019