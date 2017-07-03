BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 Lloyd's Of London Ltd
* Robert Childs, non-executive chairman of Hiscox, has been appointed deputy chairman of Lloyd's. He takes up position immediately
* Childs takes over from Paul Jardine, who retired from role earlier this year after nine years on council Source text: (bit.ly/2siq1xq) Further company coverage:
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share