March 30 (Reuters) - Lloyd's Of London Ltd

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~brussels eu subsidiary will employ "tens" of people, likely mixture of existing staff and new hires

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ brussels subsidiary will have its own board, to employ staff in information technology, compliance

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ brussels chosen because of strong regulation, access to skilled staff, at heart of european union

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ too early to say if other insurers will follow lloyd's to brussels but other lloyd's hubs have created own eco-system

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ eu subsidiary could offer opportunity to increase business in europe

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ eu subsidiary will follow reinsurance model similar to other lloyd's hubs, such as china Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)