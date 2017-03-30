FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyd's of London chairman says Brussels EU hub to employ "tens" of people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Lloyd's Of London Ltd

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~brussels eu subsidiary will employ "tens" of people, likely mixture of existing staff and new hires

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ brussels subsidiary will have its own board, to employ staff in information technology, compliance

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ brussels chosen because of strong regulation, access to skilled staff, at heart of european union

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ too early to say if other insurers will follow lloyd's to brussels but other lloyd's hubs have created own eco-system

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ eu subsidiary could offer opportunity to increase business in europe

* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~ eu subsidiary will follow reinsurance model similar to other lloyd's hubs, such as china Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

