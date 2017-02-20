FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyd's of London names Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman
February 20, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyd's of London names Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lloyd's Of London Ltd:

* Bruce Carnegie-Brown confirmed as next chairman of Lloyd's

* Carnegie-Brown is to become chairman following meeting of council where appointment was approved unanimously

* Appointment is subject to formal approval and consent from prudential regulation authority and financial conduct authority

* Carnegie-Brown will be stepping down from his current role as a non-executive director of JLT Group Plc Source text for Eikon: For a previous story on the matter, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

