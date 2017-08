March 30 (Reuters) - Lloyd's Of London Ltd

* Pre-Tax profit of £2.1bn (2015: £2.1bn).

* Return on capital of 8.1% (2015: 9.1%).

* Combined ratio of 97.9% (2015: 90.0%).

* Gross written premiums increase to £29.9bn (2015: £26.7bn).

* Major claims for 2016 were £2.1bn (2015: £0.7bn) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)