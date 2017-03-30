FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lloyd's of London to set up Brussels hub by Jan 2019
March 30, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyd's of London to set up Brussels hub by Jan 2019

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) -

* Lloyd's of london- intention is for company to be ready to write business for 1st january 2019 renewal season

* Lloyd's of london- company will be able to write risks from all 27 european union and three european economic area states

* Lloyd's chief executive inga beale said: "it is important that we are able to provide market and customers with an effective solution that means business can carry on without interruption when uk leaves eu

* Lloyd's of london - brussels met critical elements of providing a robust regulatory framework in a central european location, and will enable lloyd's to continue to provide specialist underwriting expertise to our customers

* Lloyd's of london- no immediate impact on existing policies, renewals or new policies, including multi-year policies

* Lloyd's of london - inga beale said: "it is now crucial that uk government and european union proceed to negotiate an agreement that allows business to continue to flow under best possible conditions once uk formally leaves eu

* Lloyd's of london beale - i believe it is important not just for city but also for europe that we reach a mutually beneficial agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

