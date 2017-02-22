FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Lloyds raises 2016 bonuses
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Lloyds raises 2016 bonuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Total bonus outcome has increased year-on-year to 392.9 million pounds (from 353.7 million pounds in 2015).

* Total bonus outcome for 2016 includes a 19 per cent collective performance adjustment applied to group's total bonus outcome (2015: 26 per cent), percent

* At 4.8 per cent of pre-bonus underlying profit, bonus outcome remains significantly less than group's funding limit of 10 per cent of pre- bonus underlying profit

* Cash bonuses remain capped at 2,000 pounds with additional amounts paid in shares and subject to deferral and performance adjustment.

* Ceo Osorio awarded 956,416 shares as part of 2016 bonus award

* Ceo Osorio to receive salary of 1,220,000 pounds in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.