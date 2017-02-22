BRIEF-Lloyds raises 2016 bonuses

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc
* Total bonus outcome has increased year-on-year to 392.9 million pounds (from 353.7 million pounds in 2015).
* Total bonus outcome for 2016 includes a 19 per cent collective performance adjustment applied to group's total bonus outcome (2015: 26 per cent), percent
* At 4.8 per cent of pre-bonus underlying profit, bonus outcome remains significantly less than group's funding limit of 10 per cent of pre- bonus underlying profit
* Cash bonuses remain capped at 2,000 pounds with additional amounts paid in shares and subject to deferral and performance adjustment.
* Ceo Osorio awarded 956,416 shares as part of 2016 bonus award
* Ceo Osorio to receive salary of 1,220,000 pounds in 2017