March 15 (Reuters) - LMI Aerospace Inc

* LMI Aerospace Inc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.26 excluding items

* Q4 sales $85.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.29

* Will not be issuing guidance or financial targets at this time for 2017