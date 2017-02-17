BRIEF-LMI Aerospace sees FY net sales $345.7 mln - $346.7 mln

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Lmi Aerospace Inc
* LMI Aerospace, Inc. announces expectations for full-year 2016 results
* Sees FY net sales $345.7 million - $346.7 million
* Says expected results for 2016 were negatively impacted by lower sales primarily due to customer delays
* Says expected results for 2016 were negatively impacted by unanticipated engineering changes on a design-build contract
* Says expected results for 2016 were negatively impacted by higher-than-expected medical costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: