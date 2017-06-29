BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 LMI Holdings Inc:
* LMI names CSC’s David Zolet as next president and ceo
* LMI Holdings Inc - David W. Zolet will become president and chief executive officer
* LMI Holdings Inc - David Zolet succeeds Nelson M. Ford Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter